Report: Michael Gallup scheduled to visit Ravens on Thursday

Free agent receiver Michael Gallup is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gallup's first scheduled visit was with the Panthers.

The Cowboys released Gallup last week, making him a free agent. Dallas designated him as a post-June 1 cut, saving them $9.5 million in room this year, though Gallup will count $8.7 million in dead money in 2025.

Gallup has not been the same since an ACL tear during the 2021 season. In the past two seasons combined, Gallup had 73 receptions for 842 yards and six touchdowns total.

He has 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns for his career.