Report: Mark Daigneault named NBCA’s 2023-24 Coach of the Year

After the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a 57-25 record and first place in the Western Conference standings, head coach Mark Daigneault has won the NBCA’s Coach of the Year award, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his fourth season as the head coach, Daigneault led OKC to the youngest first seed in league history. An impressive jump from last season where they fell a win shy of making the playoffs.

It’s important to note that this is the Coaches Association’s award. The traditional Coach of the Year has not been announced yet, but odds are Daigneault will also be the winner.

Each NBA head coach votes for a single winner for the NBCA’s award named for the late Michael Goldberg.

The Thunder will enter the playoffs with the young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren headlining the young roster. It’ll be the first of presumably many playoff runs with this trio.

