Report: Lions are trying to trade backup QB Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel is one of the first names mentioned by nearly everyone when discussing Detroit Lions players from 2020 who aren’t expected back in 2021 despite being currently under contract. But the Lions might not have to cut the veteran backup quarterback.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates the Lions are attempting to trade Daniel to another team. It seems unlikely the team would find a taker for Daniel and his contract, but new GM Brad Holmes and his staff are trying to make it happen prior to the new league year, which starts on March 17th.

Daniel signed a three-year, $13.05 million contract with Detroit as a free agent last March. The 34-year-old served as Matthew Stafford’s backup. He did not impress in four games of spot duty.

The Lions would save $2.3 million by cutting Daniels outright, but they can recoup $4.3 million in base salary if they find another team to trade for Daniel.

Don’t expect much of a market. Daniel has thrown just 261 passes in 11 NFL seasons, starting five games. A team looking for a veteran mentor for a young quarterback could have some interest, but at the current price tag it seems unlikely the Lions will find any takers.

