Report: Lions exec Brandon Sosna heading to the Commanders

A report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network indicates the Detroit Lions are set to lose rising star Brandon Sosna from the team’s front office. Per Garafolo, Sonsa is heading to Washington to join the Commanders front office in a “high-ranking role.”

Sosna, just 31, has served as the Lions’ Senior Director of Football Administration in the Brad Holmes regime. He was responsible for strategic planning among his primary duties in Detroit.

Sosna will reunite with Lance Newmark, who left the Lions front office earlier this offseason to join the Commanders.

The #Commanders are working to hire #Lions exec Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking front-office role, sources say. The fast-rising Sosna, 31, spent the last two years as Detroit’s senior director, football administration after a three-year stint as USC’s chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/s7tpADejbl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2024

