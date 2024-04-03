UPDATE: Bronny James still undecided on future despite a recent report

USC freshman Bronny James is still undecided on his future, despite a recent report that he was entering the transfer portal.

Bronny is the son of NBA legend LeBron James. He was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranked as the No. 22 player in the class, No. 5 combo-guard and No. 4 recruit from the state of California.

The highly-touted recruit played only 19.3 minutes per game for the Trojans in 2023-24. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in that time, plus clips of 36% shooting and 26% from three.

James and the rest of the USC roster is in a bit of flux after head coach Andy Enfield left for the head coach job at SMU. Enfield departed after a disappointing 15-18 (8-12 Pac 12) 2023-24 season — USC’s first time missing the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

The Trojans are still in the process of finding a new coach.

can't confirm Bronny James story guys. still think its an idea whose time has come. make sense if it happens. I love the kid, think he could be a star elsewhere. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 3, 2024

There isn’t a real Wisconsin connection here, aside from USC joining the Big Ten for the 2024-25 basketball season. This is a story worth monitoring as the Trojans and Badgers become conference mates.

