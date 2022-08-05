Report: Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed blockbuster trade that has Donovan Mitchell in New York

The Los Angeles Lakers are at a crossroads. As presently constructed, it’s unclear how competitive the team can be next season. Russell Westbrook may need a new home. LeBron James is still considering his future.

A new report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto suggests the Lakers aren’t taking the moment lightly. According to Scotto, Los Angeles has discussed a monster trade with New York and Utah that would radically revamp the Lakers roster.

Good front offices are constantly making calls and swapping ideas. As Scotto noted, this proposal from a few weeks ago, and LA, New York, and Utah are all weighing their respective options on a number of opportunities. That being said, let’s dive into this interesting trade rumor.

According to Scotto, the proposal in question would send Russell Westbrook to Utah. From there, the former-MVP would have his contract bought out. The Jazz would also receive “significant” draft capital.

Donovan Mitchell would land with the Knicks in this scenario, one of many proposals and rumors sending Mitchell to New York. Utah would also swap out out two of the following players to the Lakers: Patrick Beverly, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, or Malik Beasley.

The above would also require the Knicks cutting some salary either in this move or a separate deal to absorb Mitchell’s $30.4 million contract. Sending out players like Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier could help make this possible.

There are other permutations a trade between the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz could take. LA reportedly has interest in Cam Reddish, a Klutch client who was almost sent to the Lakers last season. Reddish could end up in a version of this deal.

Likewise, the Knicks have their eye on Malik Beasley. New York Senior basketball advisor Gersson Rosas initially signed Beasley back in Minnesota a few years ago.

As Scotto reported, trading Russell Westbrook in a move like this will likely see LA surrendering both their 2027 first-round pick and their 2029 first-round pick. Utah is facing similar difficulties trying to move veteran point guard Mike Conley.

That the Lakers would be facilitating a blockbuster trade rather than serving as its focal point is interesting. Perhaps Los Angeles may look to make minor tweaks rather than swing for the fences.

