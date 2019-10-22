Report: Julio Jones spoke up in support of Dan Quinn after Falcons' latest loss

As the Atlanta Falcons’ losing streak stretched to five games on Sunday with a 37-10 home drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, so too grew the chorus of voices calling for head coach Dan Quinn’s job.

Quinn, in his fifth season as head coach, led Atlanta to the playoffs after the 2016 and ‘17 seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance. He’s gotten the support of team owner Arthur Blank, and he’s also reportedly gotten the support of the team’s best player.

‘This man has done everything for us’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones reportedly showed support for head coach Dan Quinn.(Jeffrey Vest/Getty Images)

Citing league sources, WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein reported on Tuesday that as Quinn was speaking to the Falcons in their locker room after the loss, receiver Julio Jones raised his hand to politely interrupt.

“This man has done everything for us ... it’s on us,” Jones reportedly said. “It’s not on ‘Q’ [Quinn].”

One source told Klein that Jones was emotional as he spoke. “Everything matters, every play matter ... This is bigger than just one person. ‘Q’ can’t do more for us,” he said.

Blank was also in the room as Jones spoke.

While Jones, Ricardo Allen and Grady Jarrett, three of the Falcons’ most respected veterans, have spoken to the media after every game this season — except Sunday, after the loss to the Rams. A source told Klein that they believe Jones, Allen and Jarrett are tired of answering questions for other teammates who are not “all in.”

More from Yahoo Sports: