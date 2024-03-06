Report: Jonnu Smith visited Dolphins on Tuesday

Free agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The sides are in contract negotiations, Schefter adds.

The Falcons released Smith last week, making him a free agent.

In his one season with Atlanta, Smith set career highs with 50 receptions and 582 yards. He also had three touchdown receptions.

The Titans made Smith a third-round pick in 2017, and he has 219 career catches for 2,423 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Durham Smythe started 14 games at tight end for the Dolphins last season.