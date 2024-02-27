Report: Jets to cut Laken Tomlinson

The Jets are making offensive guard Laken Tomlinson a salary-cap casualty.

The team is cutting Tomlinson after two seasons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The move will save the Jets $8 million in cap space, giving them $24.7 million in salary cap room.

It also leaves the Jets looking for three starting offensive linemen.

Tomlinson, 32, signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in the 2022 offseason. He started all 34 possible games the past two seasons, but he did not live up to the contract.

The Lions made Tomlinson a first-round pick in 2015, and after two seasons in Detroit, he landed in San Francisco. Tomlinson became a Pro Bowler with the 49ers, earning all-star honors in 2021 to set up his big free agency haul in 2022.