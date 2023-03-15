Report: Jacoby Brissett agrees to terms with Commanders

Commanders coach Ron Rivera repeatedly has expressed confidence in Sam Howell, who made his first career start as a rookie in Week 18 last season. Rivera calls Howell QB1 but stopped short of guaranteeing Howell will start the 2023 season opener.

Jacoby Brissett could start Week 1.

The Commanders agreed to terms with Brissett on Wednesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Brissett ranks 64th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Brissett, 30, has started games for four teams in his seven seasons since the Patriots made him a third-round pick.

He played for the Browns last season, and while filling in for Deshaun Watson while Watson was suspended, Brissett started 11 games. He went 236-of-339 for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

