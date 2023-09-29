Report: Injured Alabama football LB Deontay Lawson unavailable vs. Mississippi State

Alabama football's top linebacker, Deontae Lawson, will be unavailable to play Saturday at Mississippi State due to an ankle injury, and could miss multiple games, per ESPN's Chris Low.

Lawson is the Crimson Tide's signal caller at inside linebacker, now in his second year as a starter. He was injured in Alabama's 24-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, with multiple players filling his role for the balance of the game. He's been among the top performers on Alabama's defense with 26 tackles, two sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Earlier this week, UA coach Nick Saban described Lawson as "very questionable" to play after he was unable to practice Wednesday.

If Lawson indeed misses multiple games, the Crimson Tide will be without him for at least its road game at Texas A&M on Oct. 7. Beyond that, Alabama plays host to Arkansas and Tennessee before getting an idle week at the end of October.

