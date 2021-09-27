Report: Giants’ Blake Martinez out for season with torn ACL

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Giants following their 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that linebacker Blake Martinez, one of the defensive captains, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

“About to be one hell of a story,” Martinez tweeted after news of his torn ACL spread.

More to come…

