Report: Georgia Tech junior Miles Kelly declares for 2024 NBA draft

Georgia Tech junior guard Miles Kelly reportedly declared for the 2024 NBA draft as an early entrant prospect, according to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.

Kelly was an All-ACC honorable mention after averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 32.1% shooting from 3-point range in 32 games. He was one of two players on the team to start every game and led the group in scoring.

The 6-foot-6 standout registered eight 20-point games, including a career-high 36 points, seven rebounds and two assists on Feb. 10 in a loss to Louisville. His 36 points were the most scored by a Yellow Jacket since Josh Okogie in 2016.

Georgia Tech’s Miles Kelly will declare as an early entrant for the 2024 NBA Draft, I’m told. The 6’6” junior guard averaged 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST w/ nearly 7 threes attempted per game over the past two seasons. Dynamic, versatile movement shooter w/ NBA range. pic.twitter.com/M3XeZvV1ZD — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 10, 2024

Kelly, who is highly touted as a scorer and shooter, tested the pre-draft process last year and eventually returned to school for his junior season. He became the 48th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points (1,057) this past season.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire