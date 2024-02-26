Report: Franchise tag not expected for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, other marquee running backs

In February 2023, every running back under the sun was being hit with the franchise tag. But now one year later, the complete opposite is happening: no tags for running backs in 2024.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, whose phone must have been vibrating itself into a frenzy on Monday afternoon, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will not be tagged by their franchises. Instead of being forced to stay with their current teams, they will become free agents.

Franchise tags are also not expected for marquee running backs Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season was a controversial one for running backs. The offseason began with a slew of RB tags, including Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard, which led to a larger conversation about running backs being undervalued. While running back is a vital position that can create numerous explosive plays, it's also one of the most injury-prone positions on the field. Teams don't want to pay them a lot because of that risk, but that's precisely why RBs want higher salaries — to reflect their value while recognizing their risk.

All that tagging led several running backs to begin organizing both before and during the season, as some felt their salaries were being artificially suppressed. RBs from various teams held video calls to update each other on their situations and discuss strategies to remedy the situation going forward. But since the players had little to no leverage over the owners on that particular issue, nothing appeared to come from those calls.

The deadline for teams to apply the franchise or transition tag is March 5.