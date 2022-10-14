Report: Former Thunder guard Theo Maledon signs two-way deal with Hornets

Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon has found a new home.

After a brief training camp stint with the Houston Rockets, Maledon signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Maledon was part of the massive eight-player trade between the Thunder and Rockets during training camp. The Rockets eventually waived the 21-year-old.

Maledon spent the first time seasons of his career with the Thunder, where he averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and shot 37.1 percent from the field in 116 games.

The Thunder selected Maledon with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft.

