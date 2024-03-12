Report: Ex-49ers DE Ferrell agrees to one-year deal with Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the 49ers make adjustments to their defensive line for the 2024 NFL season, they are parting ways with a former first-round pick.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, ESPN's John Keim reported Tuesday, citing a source. The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini first reported, citing sources, that Ferrell was expected to sign with Washington.

Ferrell signed with San Francisco for the 2023 season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in 2019 with the No. 4 overall pick.

With the Raiders, Ferrell struggled to live up to the selection status, recording just 10 sacks in a combined 58 games.

He emerged as the Week 1 starter for San Francisco and held that role the whole season before sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 18.

The 26-year-old finished the campaign with 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 16 pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing 452 defensive snaps.

Last year, Ferrell signed a one-year deal with San Francisco for a fresh start in the Bay Area. He now appears to have found a new home in Washington.

