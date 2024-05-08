Report: Falcons put in a waiver claim for QB Nathan Rourke

The Falcons may not be done adding to their quarterbacks' room.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Atlanta put in a claim for quarterback Nathan Rourke. But the Giants were higher in the waiver priority, so Rourke is headed to New York.

While the Falcons' interest in Rourke comes after the club signed Kirk Cousins as a free agent and selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in this year's draft, the team does have just three quarterbacks currently on the roster. Rourke would have been the fourth behind Cousins, Penix, and 2023 backup, Taylor Heinicke.

Rourke, 25, played 22 games with 11 starts in the CFL from 2021-2022. He spent time with the Jaguars and Patriots last season, though he did not appear in a regular-season game.