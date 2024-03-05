Report: Ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas joining Jazz's G League team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas hasn't given up on a return to the NBA someday, and his next step in that journey will be in the G League.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Thomas is joining the Salt Lake City Stars. They are the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate.

In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2024

Thomas last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers, one for the Dallas Mavericks and 17 for the Charlotte Hornets.

Former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is now an executive for the Jazz. He acquired Thomas from the Phoenix Suns before the 2015 trade deadline while with the Celtics, so he's as familiar with Thomas' skill set as anyone.

Thomas' best years came with the Celtics from 2014-15 through 2016-17. He was a two-time All Star (2016 and 2017) for the Celtics and averaged 28.9 points per game in 2016-17. Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting and was named to the All-NBA second team that season. Unfortunately for Thomas, injuries derailed his career after that 2016-17 campaign. He played for seven teams from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

