Report: Former Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic to sign overseas deal with Euroleague club Barcelona

Nikola Mirotic is reportedly heading back overseas to play ball. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Forgoing an opportunity to stay in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rumors of the 28-year-old’s future move began Saturday and hinted that he was considering returning to Spain, where he initially spent six seasons playing with Barcelona rival Real Madrid. The Montenegro native made his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls in the 2014-15 season.

As Charania emphasized, this eliminates Mirotic from a competitive free agency period that begins at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, where he could have potentially earned between $40 million and $50 million. Details about his contract with Barcelona have not been released.

Interest from teams around the NBA appeared to pick up steam, with Marc Stein of The New York Times tweeting that the Utah Jazz showed serious interest in landing Mirotic.

During his time in Milwaukee, Mirotic averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. He was named MVP of the Spanish League in 2013.

