Report: Eagles trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for draft pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the Eagles will receive a conditional 2026 third-round pick in return that could be converted to a second-round pick. The 29-year old veteran will join his fourth team in his eighth NFL season.

Per the report, the draft pick will convert to a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of New York's defensive snaps and records 10 or more sacks. Otherwise, it will remain a third-round selection.

The move marks a substantial upgrade to New York's pass rush. Reddick has record at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl after each of the last two seasons and was an All-Pro in 2022 after recording 16 sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles. He posted 11 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2023.

Bryce Huff led the Jets last season with 10 sacks. No other player recorded more than 7.5.