Report: Eagles staffer involved in Greenlaw fracas given extended ban

The fallout from an in-game incident between the Eagles and 49ers hasn't died down, as Philadelphia security chief Dom DiSandro reportedly won't return to an NFL sideline this season.

The NFL has banned DiSandro from standing on the Eagles' sideline for the rest of the 2023 regular season, The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi reported Saturday, citing two people familiar with the league’s decision, after the staffer and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw got into a heated altercation in Week 13.

DiSandro previously was banned from Philadelphia's sideline in Week 14, but he still traveled with the team for their game against the Dallas Cowboys and performed his work duties. That also will be the case for DiSandro throughout the next four regular-season games, per Maaddi, as he is allowed to travel to Seattle for the Eagles' game against the Seahawks.

The altercation between DiSandro and Greenlaw began when the 49ers defender was called for unnecessary roughness after slamming Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground near the sideline. DiSandro, standing nearby, appeared to take exception to the tackle, and a quarrel ensued.

Dre Greenlaw was ejected after this incident with the Eagles security chief



Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game, which the 49ers won 42-19. In the following days, the NFL fined Greenlaw nearly $11,000 for the tackle but took no further disciplinary action against him for his run-in with DiSandro.

The incident prompted a league-wide memo from the NFL, sternly reminding staff members they are not allowed to be "involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

It looks like that won't be a problem for DiSandro moving forward, and both he and Greenlaw exchanged apologies through intermediaries in the aftermath of the scuffle.

Just consider it another wrinkle in this budding rivalry between the Eagles and 49ers, who very well could meet again in the NFC playoffs -- perhaps with DiSandro back on the sideline.

