Report: Draymond's 'volatility' has worn on some within Warriors org

The Warriors will never know how good they could have been had Draymond Green not been suspended twice during the 2023-24 NBA season, but his habit of blowing his top isn't going unnoticed.

Green's "volatility has worn on several within the [Warriors] organization," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Lowe reports that the Warriors have a decision to make on Green's future with the franchise, but the four-time NBA champion has three seasons and $77 million left on the four-year, $100 million contract he signed last summer.

Because of Green's contract and all his past incidents, Lowe believes it would be "tricky" for the Warriors to obtain "significant future assets" in a potential trade.

If the Warriors were to trade Green, they'd be removing an instrumental part of their success and identity.

When Green was in the lineup this season, the Warriors were a much different team. In the 55 games he played, they went 33-22. In the 27 games he missed due to suspension, injury or rest, they were 13-14.

When Green was suspended for a second time for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, the Warriors were 10-13. By the time he returned after missing 16 games -- 12 as part of the punishment and four for conditioning -- the team was 18-21.

But the Warriors finished the season on a 28-15 run that helped them secure the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, though they eventually lost to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA play-in tournament.

Green has made it clear that he plans to keep playing with the same emotions that have made him who he is. But his antics clearly are taking a toll -- even Steph Curry showed and voiced frustration after the 34-year-old forward was ejected early in the Warriors' March 27 win over the Orlando Magic.

It remains to be seen if the Warriors actually move on from Green this offseason, but if people within the organization are growing tired him his antics, it can't be completely ruled out.

