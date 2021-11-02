Report: Dolphins call off trade with Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON — The most anticipated trade in franchise history will have to wait at least until March of 2022. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Houston Texans will not trade quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. CT.

The Texans held talks with the Miami Dolphins that would have sent the three-time Pro Bowler to his preferred destination. But Watson’s ongoing legal issues remain a significant hurdle in the Dolphins’ attempt to acquire the disgruntled quarterback.

Watson remains under investigation for 22 civil suits filed in March and April, accusing him of sexual misconduct. According to Schefter, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decided not to proceed with a trade for the 26-year-old quarterback after completing their own due diligence on Watson’s legal situation.

Prior to the first allegation, Watson requested a trade from the Texans in late January following the hirings of general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley. And due to his unwillingness to play for the organization, Watson has been a healthy scratch for the Texans in each of the eight games played thus far.

The Texans have put together a 1-7 record entering their Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.