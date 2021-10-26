Report: Dolphins aren’t the only trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only team in the sweepstakes for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Josina Anderson from USA TODAY Sports+, the Dolphins are among few teams who are in the running. Although Miami may be Watson’s preferred destination, according to Anderson’s source, ‘There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami. It’s not just Miami or bust.”

One of the teams that has come to the fore is the Carolina Panthers. After their 25-3 loss to the New York Giants, the Panthers are expected to be one of the teams vying for Watson’s services and to execute a trade before the Nov. 2 deadline.

Additionally my understanding is that Watson has not been interested in settlements —up through this point —and that requests for him to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to settle continue to be problematic. 2/2 https://t.co/raU766mL78 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2021

Along with the Texans’ trade compensation for Watson, which is expected to be at least three first-round picks and two second-round selections, the biggest complication to getting a deal done is the three-time Pro Bowler’s off-field issues.

Watson is currently the defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women allege sexual assault, is the subject of 10 criminal complaints filed with the Houston Police Department, and is under investigation by the NFL.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport surmised why Watson has not been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. On Tuesday, Jenny Vrentas from Sports Illustrated provided further explanation as to how Watson could end up on the list nevertheless.