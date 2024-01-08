Report: Dodgers signing former All-Star OF Teoscar Hernández to $23.5M contract, some of which will be deferred

Teoscar Hernández is reportedly joining the Dodgers. (Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Per the report, $8.5 million of the deal will be deferred with payouts from 2030-39. The deal is another high-profile Dodgers contract in an offseason that's seen them sign two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Hernández turned down multi-year offers in order to sign the high-value one-year deal with the Dodgers, per the report.

Like Hernández's, Ohtani's historic contract also came with deferrals. Though his are much more significant. Ohtani will receive only $20 million of his $700 million deal over the life of the contract. He'll reportedly receive the remaining $680 million in deferred payments starting in 2034 after the contract's conclusion.

Yamamoto's contract is also unique that it reportedly contains multiple opt-outs tied to the health of the elbow on his throwing arm.

The Hernández deal further signals the Dodgers' intention to build a dominant roster. Hernández, 31, has won two Silver Slugger Awards and was named an All-Star in 2021. He slashed .258./.305/.435 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI and seven stolen bases with the Seattle Mariners last season.