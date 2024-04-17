Report: Darius Slayton wants a new deal, isn't at voluntary workouts

The Giants may be adding a new wide receiver to the roster early in next week's draft and one of their current ones is reportedly unhappy with his current deal.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Darius Slayton wants a new contract. He has not attended the team's first voluntary workouts of the offseason this week as he looks for that extension.

Slayton signed a two-year deal with the team last year and received a $2.6 million roster bonus earlier this year. He has a base salary of $2.5 million.

Slayton had 50 catches and a team-high 770 receiving yards last season. He tied Saquon Barkley for the team lead with four touchdown catches.

The Giants are also without tight end Darren Waller as he continues to contemplate whether he will retire from football, so there's a shortage of veteran pass catchers at the team's facility right now.