Report: Conor McGregor will not face charges for alleged sexual assault at NBA Finals game

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is no longer facing criminal charges for an alleged sexual assault at an NBA Finals game in June, according to TMZ.

Tuesday, TMZ reported prosecutors concluded in a memo there was “insufficient evidence” and “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” to prove beyond a reasonable doubt McGregor sexually assaulted a woman on June 9 at Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center in Miami. An attorney for McGregor, Barbara Llanes, was pleased with the decision because there was “no case to pursue.”

McGregor attended the event for a promotional appearance where he knocked out the Miami Heat mascot Burnie. The suspected sexual assault occurred after the basketball game concluded when McGregor was alleged to have “violently raped” a woman inside a men’s restroom.

CCTV footage from the arena showed McGregor and his accuser entering the restroom together for around five minutes. They were then later seen together at a club inside the arena.

According to the memo, prosecutors interviewed a bathroom attendant who witnessed the pair enter a stall together, but he “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual.” The accuser’s friend also told prosecutors she was not made aware of the alleged attack.

Prosecutors also wrote the woman questioned detectives about how McGregor would respond if she pursued charges, and if he would settle or pay her off instead of going through the legal process.

Days after the initial reports of the alleged attack, an attorney of the accuser claimed the NBA offered her $100,000 to remain quiet about the incident. The league responded by stating the claim was “categorically false.”

Despite the allegations McGregor faced, ESPN and the UFC continued to air Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which featured the former two-division champion as a coach opposite Michael Chandler. The pair have since been rumored to fight, although the promotion has yet to set a date as McGregor just recently returned to the USADA testing pool, and must return two negative tests while being available in the pool for six months.

“The Notorious” removed himself from testing while recovering from a broken ankle in his most recent fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in June 2021.

