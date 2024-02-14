Report: Commanders to hire Tom Donatell as DB coach

The Commanders are continuing to fill out their coaching staff.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will hire Tom Donatell as their defensive backs coach. Donatell spent the last three seasons on Brandon Staley's staff with the Chargers.

Donatell, who is the son of longtime NFL assistant Ed Donatell, was the assistant defensive backs coach the first two years and he was the defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach last year. He spent four seasons working with the Seahawks before making the move to Los Angeles.

The Commanders have hired or retained several other assistants in the last few days and Dan Quinn's initial staff in Washington is now largely in place.