It looks like cornerback William Jackson III’s time with the Commanders is coming to an end one way or another.

Jackson has wanted out of Washington for some time and the team has talked to other teams about a trade, but nothing’s come together at this point. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Commanders are expected to release Jackson if that remains the case through Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

A back injury has kept Jackson out of the lineup in recent weeks. He has 16 tackles in his four appearances this season and he had 39 tackles and two interceptions for the team last year.

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free agent in 2021. Releasing him would leave $9 million in dead money on the cap for the 2023 season.

Report: Commanders are expected to release William Jackson III if they can’t trade him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk