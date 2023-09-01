Report: Colts’ Deon Jackson expected to start Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts may be without their starting two running backs for Week 1, and there reportedly is an expectation for Deon Jackson to get the start.

With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list for at least the first four weeks of the season and Zack Moss recovering from a broken arm, Jackson reportedly is expected to get the start during the opener, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 on Friday.

Wilson reported that while Moss is doing well in his recovery, he’s expected back closer to Week 2 or Week 3.

Jackson would certainly be the next man up in that scenario. He had a solid preseason leading the backfield and has shown the ability in the past to work on passing downs. It’s likely rookie Evan Hull also would mix a solid amount if Moss is inactive.

Head coach Shane Steichen did say Thursday that the Colts are hopeful Moss will be ready for the opener, but it seems to be up in the air entering the weekend.

“Yeah, I hope so. He’s trending in the right direction and hopefully he’ll be out there Week 1,” Steichen said.

The Colts will release their first official injury report of the season Wednesday so we likely won’t have a strong idea until then.

