Report: Chiefs' Toney not expected to play Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

A key piece to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win last season likely won't suit up Sunday against the 49ers.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not expected to play in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing a league source.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who scored a touchdown during Kansas City’s Super Bow win over Philadelphia one year ago, is not expected to play today for Super Bowl LVIII, per league source. Toney was off the final Super Bowl LVIII injury report.https://t.co/rc099JWYD0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2024

Toney was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report, and likely will be a healthy scratch for their biggest game of the season.

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said "we'll see" when asked if Toney would play, adding the wideout had been practicing but "we'll just see whether he's up or not."

Toney hasn't played since Kansas City's regular-season game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17. He ended 2023 with 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown.

The 25-year-old set the NFL record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history in last year's big game, helping Kansas City defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

But he likely won't be a factor in Sunday's game as the Chiefs look to go for back-to-back championship wins.

