Report: Chicago called Brooklyn about potential Kevin Durant trade

You at least have to make that phone call, right?

That’s exactly what the Bulls’ front office did on Thursday as Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade.

Reported by Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun Times, Chicago were one of the teams who called the Nets to inquire about Durant.

Cowley:

According to a source, the Bulls were a part of those phone calls, despite Durant reportedly having the Heat and Suns among his desired destinations — and despite the reality that the Bulls don’t have the type of high-profile player or quality of draft picks the Nets were looking for in a trade package.

Cowley is right, the Bulls don’t have an illustrious trade package that would entice the Nets, unless Zach LaVine and every other asset was attached, which would completely deplete the franchise.

But you have to at least knock on Brooklyn’s door and let them know that you’re there.

With Durant’s two desired destinations being Phoenix and Miami, you can bet that every Eastern Conference team, outside of Miami, is hoping that KD lands in the West.

