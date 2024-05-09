Report: Chargers met with free agent Bud Dupree

Free agent outside linebacker Bud Dupree concluded a visit with the Chargers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dupree has also reportedly spoken to the Falcons and Steelers about potential returns.

Dupree isn’t the double-digit sack artist he was at his peak in 2019, but he’s still a solid contributor as a pass rusher. Over the last two seasons with Atlanta and Tennessee, he’s accumulated 60 pressures and 12 sacks.

Considering the Chargers didn’t draft or sign an edge defender so far this offseason, Dupree would be a natural fit to compete for the last roster spot. Currently, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu should be considered roster locks. Outside of that, it’s not difficult to see Dupree or a pass rusher signing pushing Chris Rumph’s spot as the fourth edge defender.

Whether with L.A. or another team, Dupree will probably go wherever he has the biggest role and the opportunity to realize potential production-related incentives tied to his contract. With the Chargers’ top-three rotation, that production could likely be elsewhere. But if they can convince him to take the EDGE4 role at the going rate, it would be a steal in terms of value.

After signing D.J. Chark earlier this week, the Chargers have two open spots for a 90-man roster count. They also reportedly met with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday. With OTAs less than two weeks away, it’s possible that those spots are filled sooner rather than later.

