Report: Chargers ‘could be in mix’ for J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore

With that legal tampering period just a week away, this is the time when reports and rumors will be flying all over the place regarding where some of the free agents could end up when the period begins on March 16.

For the Chargers, who will be in the market for more cornerback talent, they could be in the running for Patriots’ J.C. Jackson and Panthers’ Stephon Gilmore, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Jackson enters as one of the hottest commodities. Rather than receiving the franchise tag, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that New England is expected to let him hit the open market.

The sticky cover man, Jackson, has 22 interceptions over the past three seasons, which are tops in the NFL. Further, his 47 passes defended are tied for second.

The question becomes whether Los Angeles is willing to pay Jackson what he will be seeking. His contract projection is four years for $72 million ($18M per year, $56 million total guaranteed).

Gilmore, on the other hand, played nine games for Carolina in 2021 and was as good as advertised. When quarterbacks threw his way, they had very little success, as he allowed just 15 catches on the season.

Prior to that, through his four-year career in New England, Gilmore was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

The Chargers are set to have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL at $56.4 million. While retaining their own is the top priority, they should still have the finances to land a big fish in the pond or two, like Jackson or Gilmore.