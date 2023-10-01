Report: Celtics, center Wenyen Gabriel agree to training camp contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have been pretty busy on Sunday.

First, it was reported early in the afternoon that they acquired point guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for point guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams III, the Golden State Warriors' 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected) and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

And then a few hours later, it was reported by multiple outlets, including The Athletic's Shams Charania, that the C's agreed to a training camp contract with 7-foot center Wenyen Gabriel.

Gabriel averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he recently worked out for the Celtics, per Charania.

Gabriel's strong play for South Sudan in the FIBA World Cup this summer helped secure the team's first-ever spot in the 2024 Olympics. Gabriel averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for South Sudan, and has worked out for the Celtics in Boston in recent weeks. https://t.co/8etl9lFNRo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

The Celtics could definitely use more frontcourt depth after sending Williams to the Blazers as part of the Holiday trade.

The Celtics don't have much depth at center behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Porzingis has a long injury history and Horford is 37 years old, so finding another center who can rebound and play defense would be a smart course of action for Boston ahead of the trade deadline.