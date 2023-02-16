Report: Cavaliers to buy out Kevin Love; Heat emerge as suitor

Kevin Love is the last remaining player on the Cavaliers from the 2016 championship team, the veteran voice in a young locker room.

That is about to change — the Cavaliers are close to a deal to buy out Love and make him a free agent, reports Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. They say the Heat — a team searching for help at the four — are at the front of the line as suitors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic.

Love is in the final year of his contract, paying him $28.9 million. The Cavaliers are just under the luxury tax line (less than $500,000), the buyout will not save them money against the cap but will save them cash out of pocket if Love takes a discount (then makes that money back by signing with the Heat or another team).

Love, a 15-year NBA veteran, is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is shooting 35.4% from 3, and is known for his rebounding and outlet passing.

While his efficiency and overall game have dropped off this season at age 34, he would help a Heat team looking for depth along the front line, where Caleb Martin has started at the four much of the season. Other suitors will undoubtedly step forward; Love will have options.

