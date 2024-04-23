Report: BYU’s Atiki Ally Atiki has entered the transfer portal

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) flies in for a dunk as BYU and SE Louisiana play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. BYU won 105-48. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU has its first portal exit since Kevin Young’s hiring.

Big man Atiki Ally Atiki has entered the transfer portal, according to a Tuesday report from Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

BYU big man Atiki Ally Atiki will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247SportsPortal.



43 inch vertical and averaged 14pts 10rebs per 40 this year. https://t.co/IpKoMIxNot — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 23, 2024

The Tanzania native appeared in 88 games over three seasons for the Cougars, averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

A true physical specimen, Atiki posted a 43-inch vertical leap but was unable to develop to his potential in Provo, proving incredibly foul prone and inconsistent on both ends of the floor.

This past season, while averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per 40 minutes, Atiki’s per-40 foul number was 9.0.

According to a report from Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, Atiki’s decision to transfer came after meeting with Young and “not seeing enough playing time” going forward at BYU.

Atiki will have one remaining season of eligibility at his next school and Young will look to bolster the Cougars’ front court corps with transfer additions.