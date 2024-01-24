Report: Brewers signing 1B Rhys Hoskins to a 2-year, $34 million deal

Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season with the Phillies while recovering from a torn ACL. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Rhys Hoskins is headed to Milwaukee.

The Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million deal with Hoskins, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday night. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Hoskins has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, though he missed all of last season after he tore his left ACL while trying to field a ground ball during spring training. He attempted to return in the postseason, but wasn't quite there. The Phillies also moved Bryce Harper to first base on a permanent basis, which sent Hoskins looking elsewhere in free agency this offseason.

Hoskins, who will turn 31 in March, hit ..246/.332/.462 and had a career-high 145 hits with 30 home runs in 2022. He helped the Phillies reach the World Series that year, too, in what was their first postseason appearance in more than a decade. He was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and then made his debut with the club in 2017.

Hoskins will now join the Brewers, who promoted Pat Murphy to replace manager Craig Counsell after he left for the Chicago Cubs. The team won the NL Central last year, but they were swept in the wild-card round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers also recently signed backup catcher Eric Haase and centerfielder Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million deal. Hoskins will provide a much-needed veteran presence in their lineup, and get the chance to play first base again on a regualr basis next season.