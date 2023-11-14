Report: Brewers to name bench coach Pat Murphy as next manager

Pat Murphy joined the Brewers ahead of the 2016 season, when the franchise first hired Craig Counsell as their manager

The Milwaukee Brewers are sticking in-house to replace Craig Counsell.

The Brewers are planning to name bench coach Pat Murphy as their next manager, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Murphy has been with the Brewers since 2015, and had been seriously considered to replace Counsell in recent days.

Counsell made a surprise move and left the Brewers for the Chicago Cubs earlier this month after the Cubs split with David Ross. Counsell played six seasons with the Brewers before working in various front office and analyst roles with the organization. He was hired as their manager in 2015, and led them to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

Murphy joined the Brewers when Counsell was hired. He spent 96 games as the San Diego Padres’ interim manager in 2015 after the franchise fired Bud Black in the middle of the season. Murphy, who turns 65 later this month, was also Counsell’s coach at Notre Dame.

Now, the two will be rivals in the NL Central.

The Brewers went 92-70 last year and won the division for the second time in the past three seasons. They fell in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who made it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Texas Rangers.

