Report: Bo Svensson to be named Union Berlin coach

Former Mainz boss Bo Svensson is to be unveiled as Union Berlin coach this week, Sky TV reported on Thursday.

Sky said that Svensson and new Union professional football managing director Horst Heldt held final talks the previous day.

Union avoided a Bundesliga relegation/promotion play-off tie on the final matchday Saturday with a last-minute 2-1 victory against Freiburg, after finishing fourth the previous season.

Denmark's Svensson coached Mainz from 2021 until last November has been a top candidate for Union since club icon Urs Fischer was dismissed in autumn.

Svensson is to follow Nenad Bjelica who had to go in early May, and caretaker Marco Grote.

"Why wouldn't Bo Svensson be a good fit for Union? He was really successful at Mainz and is an experienced and committed Bundesliga coach. I think that could be a good fit," Heldt's predecessor Oliver Ruhnert said a few days ago.