Report: Bills restructure CB Rasul Douglas’ contract to save $2.5 million

The Bills are making moves today to get under the salary cap.

Besides cutting safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Siran Neal and offensive lineman Mitch Morse, the Bills plan to restructure cornerback Rasul Douglas' contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the move will save the Bills roughly $2.5 million against their cap.

Douglas played nine games with eight starts after a trade from Green Bay. He totaled four interceptions, eight passes defensed, 29 tackles and a sack for Buffalo.