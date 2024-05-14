Report: Bills are expected to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had two big catches to help the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs last season, but it looks like he'll be trying to help the Bills this time around.

NFL Media reports that the Bills are expected to sign Valdes-Scantling. The wideout is in Buffalo to visit with the team and is set to finalize a deal on Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling had 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 regular season, but caught 30- and 32-yard passes from Patrick Mahomes to set up touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. He had another 32-yard catch to help the Chiefs ice the AFC Championship Game and then caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

The signing would continue a major overhaul of the receiver room in Buffalo. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are out while Valdes-Scantling is set to join second-round pick Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Chase Claypool as new arrivals.