Report: Bill Belichick interested in coaching Giants

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always been fond of the New York Giants organization. He speaks glowingly about his time with the team, which included two Super Bowl titles.

Belichick grew to fame with the Giants in 1990 when his Super Bowl XXV gameplan, which is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, helped lead to a historic upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Since his time with the Giants, Belichick has carved out his own place in NFL history, becoming one of the most successful head coaches of all time. But currently, he remains at home following a divorce from the New England Patriots and an unsuccessful push to take over the reins elsewhere.

How long Belichick stays out of football remains to be seen but should Giants head coach Brian Daboll struggle in 2024, ole Bill may be interested in taking over.

ESPN reports that Belichick has informed those close to him that he would be interested in returning to the Giants or also potentially coaching the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys.

He is believed to be biding his time until next January for openings on teams he has told confidants he would be interested in coaching: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

However, another friend close to Belichick thinks his time on an NFL sideline is likely over despite his very real desire to pass Don Shula on the all-time wins list.

“I don’t think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League,” the friend said. “Unless it’s [for] Jerry Jones.”

Despite being fond of the Giants organization, Belichick has reportedly warned coaches around the league to think twice before taking a role in East Rutherford. He’s become wary of the organizational structure since the passing of Wellington Mara in 2005.

“Over the years, Bill Belichick has given advice to people . . . that he didn’t really like the setup of the Giants organization. Like, he didn’t think the Giants (were) this great organization,” Raanan said in January. “Bill Belichick, like everybody else watching from the outside (and) watching the way it’s set up, doesn’t think — at least this is what I’ve heard — it’s this great organization in its current iteration.

“That doesn’t mean Bill Belichick doesn’t love the Giants and appreciate everything they’ve done for him and have great memories.”

A lot of dominoes would have to fall into place and a lot would have to change in order for Belichick to take over as head coach of the Giants. So no matter how much he may desire his career to come back around like that, it seems highly unlikely.

