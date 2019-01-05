Report: Ben Roethlisberger took shots at Antonio Brown in meetings

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown are reportedly at odds. (AP)

It’s no secret that Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger have a beef. In fact, they’ve reportedly been at odds for quite some time. Apparently, their beef lingered into the 2018 season.

On Saturday, former NFL receiver James Jones, who is now on the NFL Network, said Roethlisberger criticized Brown in meetings and wanted him off the practice field this season.

“I have talked to a couple people in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization and they told me this has been lingering on,” Jones said. “I’ve been told in meetings [Roethlisberger] would take shots at AB. Like, ‘I don’t got to throw you the ball,’ and things like that. Wednesday in practice, I heard he ran the wrong route, Big Ben threw the ball on the ground, said, ‘Get him out of here. Get somebody else in there,’ and that’s when AB was at his boiling point and that’s when he went off.”

Jones also implied that Brown doesn’t respect his quarterback enough to discuss their issues face to face.

“I do think it’s hard to sit down and have a conversation with a man you do not respect or trust,” Jones said. Reports claim that Brown sat out in Week 17 because of a dispute between himself and Roethlisberger.

Furthermore, because of this situation between Brown and the Steelers, Peter King removed the 30-year-old receiver from his All-Pro ballot.

Peter King says he took Antonio Brown off of his All-Pro ballot because of his situation with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/v4GwPmi0Ey — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 4, 2019





“I thought about it, and I said, ‘I can’t in good conscience put a guy who took the equivalent of 6 percent of the season, and flushed it down the toilet when the Steelers were in a playoff implication game.’ And so Mike [Florio], I ended up voting for Michael Thomas and I took Antonio Brown off my All-Pro ballot,” King said on Pro Football Talk Live.

“I’m very, very serious about these votes, and they mean a lot to me. But if a guy takes 6 percent of his season and purposefully flushes it down the toilet … I can’t vote for him for anything. He wouldn’t be among my top 10 or 20 receivers for the season.”

Brown noticed what King did, so he tweeted this:

System where you have no leverage https://t.co/Uhu4GTt4cl — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 5, 2019





Hopefully, Brown and the Steelers can put this beef to bed. If not, Pittsburgh may have to trade him over the offseason. And according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will listen to trade offers.

