Report: Ben McAdoo will have major role in Drake Maye’s development

New England Patriots senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo will play “a significant role” in the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

McAdoo has an impressive resume as a quarterback evaluator, with one example being that he projected Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the top-two signal-callers in the 2018 NFL draft.

McAdoo also worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2012-2013 and as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Now, he will be tasked with developing rookie quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Joe Melton III. Development will be important, as the Patriots continue to look for their next franchise quarterback in the post-Tom Brady era.

Wolfe offered insight into what the development plan would look like in an interview on Wednesday.

“One thing I was told by Jerod [Mayo] and by multiple people, Ben McAdoo is gonna have a huge role for Drake Maye,” said Wolfe, when speaking with Taylor Kyles on the CLNS Media Network. “They hired him for a reason. They think that he’s a quarterback savant. He’s been a former head coach, and there’s a thought there that he can develop Drake Maye. So not saying that he’s going to have more [of a] role than Alex Van Pelt. But, I’d say that Ben McAdoo is gonna have a really significant role in developing Drake Maye.”

McAdoo has a proven track record of helping develop and scout quarterbacks. Whenever people think of his track record as a head coach, it’s proven that he has been able to identify and analyze the quarterback position at a high level.

