Report: Belichick set for another coaching interview with Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears there's real mutual interest between the Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick.

The former New England Patriots head coach is set to have a second interview with the Falcons this weekend after having a 1-on-1 with team owner Arthur Blank earlier this week, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay, general manager Terry Fontenot and Blank are all expected to be present for the meeting, per Rapoport.

UPDATE: CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports she's "expecting" Belichick to be the next head coach of the Falcons barring a "snag in negotiations or a future development."

Anderson added she expects Belichick to "reunite with some members of his former staffs" if/when he lands the job.

The Patriots parted ways with Belichick last Friday, ending his 24-year tenure in New England that included six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances and 17 AFC East titles. As of Thursday, however, the Falcons are the only team to formally interview Belichick for their head coach opening.

There was speculation that the Cowboys could pursue Belichick after Dallas' loss in the NFC wild card round, but the team announced Wednesday it's sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy. If the Philadelphia Eagles keep head coach Nick Sirianni, that would be another potential Belichick destination off the board.

Belichick reportedly has interest in coaching "talented, yet underachieving teams," and the Falcons seem to fit that bill. They went 7-10 last season and have a major question mark at quarterback, but there's talent on the roster between running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and an above-average defense (10th in yards allowed per game in 2023).

This is moving quickly. Has long made sense from a football standpoint.



But lots of voices in Atlanta. Wonder how open Bill Belichick will be to hearing from all of them.



Owner: Arthur Blank

Vice Chairman: Steve Cannon

CEO: Rich McKay

President: Greg Beadles

GM: Terry Fontenot https://t.co/S2mocziIzq — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 18, 2024

The Falcons also have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their opening, so Belichick has competition if he's truly interested in the job.