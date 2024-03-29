Report: Bears showing interest in Washington OT Troy Fautanu

The Chicago Bears have two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, where they’re looking to add some immediate impact contributors.

While there’s no question the Bears will be selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams at first overall, there’s more debate about their move at ninth overall.

Chicago is in the midst of its pre-draft process where they’re getting looks at some top prospects, which included a stop at Washington where they glimpsed offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Bears have shown interest in Fautanu, who could be a trade-back candidate.

Fautanu was meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders after the workout.The Chicago Bears have also shown an interest in the talented blocker, so keep him on the radar if they trade out if the 9th spot.

While there are some who believe Fautanu projects as a guard at the NFL level, Pauline noted teams “intend to start him at left tackle” with any possible move to guard being a “contingency.”

With quarterbacks expected to dominate the top five, the Bears could wind up with a steal at ninth overall. But if the board doesn’t fall the way they want it to, trading back is certainly an option (especially given they currently have just four draft picks).

If the Bears see Fautanu as a left tackle — where he’d compete with Braxton Jones for the starting job — he’d certainly be a top trade-back option for Chicago.

