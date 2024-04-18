Report: Bears likely deciding between these two pass catchers at No. 9

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for an important 2024 NFL draft, where they have a pair of top 10 selections and can add a couple of blue chip players.

There’s no doubt the Bears are drafting quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1. But the bigger question has been what they’re going to do at ninth overall, especially considering there will be several options when that pick rolls around.

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, if Chicago goes pass catcher, the decision with the No. 9 pick will come down to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Sources say if the Bears go pass catcher with the ninth pick, it will come down to Bowers or receive Rome Odunze. Bowers was in Chicago on Tuesday for an official-30 visit with the franchise.”

Pauline noted Bowers is drawing “the most interest” from the Los Angeles Chargers (5th), Tennessee Titans (7th), Bears (9th) and New York Jets (10th). He noted Bowers likely won’t get past the Jets.

At first glance, the last thing Chicago needs right now is another tight end, with Cole Kmet and free-agent addition Gerald Everett in place. But adding Bowers to that mix — another pass catching weapon for their incoming rookie QB — wouldn’t be the worst thing. Plus, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron does run a lot of three tight end sets.

What would be most interesting is if both Bowers and Odunze are still on the board at ninth overall. Who would Chicago value more for their young QB? A playmaking tight end who’s a receiving threat or an elite, vertical threat at receiver?

The Bears have hosted both Bowers and Odunze for official Top 30 visits this pre-draft season.

There might not be any mystery about the first overall pick, but the ninth selection continues to get more interesting the closer we get to draft night.

