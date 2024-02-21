Report: Bears to hire Jennifer King as assistant coach

The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an assistant coach working with their running backs, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The first Black female coach in NFL history, King spent the past three seasons as a full-time offensive assistant with the Commanders. Her title was assistant running backs coach.

She spent 2020 as a coaching intern for the team.

In 2019, King was an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College after spending time as an intern running backs coach with the Panthers under Ron Rivera. In 2018, she also interned with the Panthers as a receivers coach.

King also gained experience in the Alliance of American Football as an assistant receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots.

King participated in NFL coaching clinics from 2015-18 and also took part in the NFL Women's Career in Football Forum in January of 2018.