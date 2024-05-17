Report: Austria's Alaba to undergo surgery and set to miss Euro 2024

Real Madrid's David Alaba in action during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Real Madrid at Olympiastadion. Alaba is to undergo an arthroscopy on his left knee ahead of the Euro 2024, the Marca newspaper reported. Soeren Stache/dpa

Real Madrid and Austria defender David Alaba is to undergo an arthroscopy on his left knee ahead of the Euro 2024, the Marca newspaper reported.

Alaba has been sidelined since December with a torn cruciate knee ligament and the procedure is expected to delay his recovery in around two weeks, according to Marca.

Austrian media reported that the arthroscopy means Alaba won't be named to Austria's Euro 2024 squad.

Coach Ralf Rangnick is to announce his squad on Thursday for friendly matches against Serbia on June 4 and Switzerland on June 8.

Austria kick-off the Euro 2020 against France on June 17. In the group stage, they will also face Poland and the Netherlands.